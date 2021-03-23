Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
13 Movie Adaptation Is Casting Gender Non-Conforming Character, Zee

12-14 year-old non-binary actors are encouraged to submit for the role.

Mar. 23, 2021  

Casting continues for the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's "13: The Musical"- more specifically for a young actor to play the role of 'Zee'. Stephanie Gorin Casting just shared a casting notice for the part, calling for a 12-14 year-old to play a 13 year old that is 'proudly living a gender non-conforming life with non-binary openness.' Non-binary actors are encouraged to submit.

Headshots/resumes can be directed to: sgorin@sgcasting.ca.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Filming is expected to begin in June 2021 in Toronto.

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.


