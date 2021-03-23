Photos & Video: Idina Menzel, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones & More Present at the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards

Last night the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards featured celebrity presenters Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Idina Menzel, Melissa Manchester, Lucie Arnaz, Sir Howard Stringer, Johnny Mathis and Maria Friedman.

Watch the full virtual event and check out photos below!

The awards celebrate the enduring legacy of Marvin Hamlisch, one of America's most decorated composers, and are aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent.

The 2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards winners are:

FILM/MEDIA SCORING (EMERGING DIVISION): Matthieu Lechowski, France

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION): Daniel Grotino, France

JAZZ COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION): Patrick Lui,HongKong

MUSICAL THEATRE COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION): United States Austin Gatus

FILM/MEDIA SCORING (YOUTH DIVISION): Greece Matthew Caren, United States

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION): United States Luca Pasquini

JAZZ COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION): Will Everitt, United Kingdom

MUSICAL THEATRE COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION): Isabella Dussias, United States

For more information visit: www.hamlischawards.tv