Photos & Video: Idina Menzel, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones & More Present at the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards
Genres included Composition for Musical Theatre, Film/Media Scoring, Classical Composition, Jazz Composition and more.
Last night the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards featured celebrity presenters Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Idina Menzel, Melissa Manchester, Lucie Arnaz, Sir Howard Stringer, Johnny Mathis and Maria Friedman.
Watch the full virtual event and check out photos below!
The awards celebrate the enduring legacy of Marvin Hamlisch, one of America's most decorated composers, and are aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent.
The 2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards winners are:
FILM/MEDIA SCORING (EMERGING DIVISION): Matthieu Lechowski, France
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION): Daniel Grotino, France
JAZZ COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION): Patrick Lui,HongKong
MUSICAL THEATRE COMPOSITION (EMERGING DIVISION): United States Austin Gatus
FILM/MEDIA SCORING (YOUTH DIVISION): Greece Matthew Caren, United States
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION): United States Luca Pasquini
JAZZ COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION): Will Everitt, United Kingdom
MUSICAL THEATRE COMPOSITION (YOUTH DIVISION): Isabella Dussias, United States
For more information visit: www.hamlischawards.tv