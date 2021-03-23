SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Announces it Will Not Open in the West End in 2021

The previously announced West End production of Sunday in the Park with George has announced that it will not open in 2021.

The production, originally set to open in 2020, was to star Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

According to a statement from the production, "Everyone involved is 100% committed to making the show work when conditions and schedule align to make it possible."

Creative team members Jeanine Tesori, Riva Marker, and Adam Speers say, "We're of course disappointed that Sunday in the Park With George couldn't happen last year as planned, but remain committed to bringing this beautiful show to the West End. We speak for the entire creative and production team when we say how much we wanted to bring Stephen Sondheim's and James Laptine's once-in-a-lifetime musical with Jake Gyllenhaal's and Annaleigh Ashford's remarkable performances to London and will let everyone know as soon as we are able to make it happen."

Existing ticketholders will be contacted via email within seven days to discuss their options.

Read the full statement below:

An update from #SundayInTheParkWithGeorge in the West End pic.twitter.com/pijf6tF3lA - Sunday in the Park with George (@SundayWestEnd) March 23, 2021

One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time - Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realising that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.