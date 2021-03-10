Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BLINDNESS to Open Off-Broadway Next Month, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Get a first look at Waitress in Japan, staged remotely by the show's original creative team. Check out the photos and video below!

1) Donmar Warehouse's BLINDNESS Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway in April

Almost a year after theatres in New York City went dark due to the pandemic comes a glimmer of light. Producer Daryl Roth has just announced that Blindness, the acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and directed by Walter Meierjohann, will begin performances on Friday, April 2.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Begs President Biden for a Vaccine in Latest Musical Parody!

by Stage Tube

Ready for your vaccine? So is Randy Rainbow and he's telling us all about it in his latest musical parody. Check out the hilarious-as-always spoof of 'Mr. Sandman' below. . (more...)

3) Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan - Staged Remotely By The Original Creative Team

While some members of the WAITRESS creative team went to Japan and quarantined before rehearsals began. Other designers and technicians had to work remotely from thousands of miles away.. (more...)

4) Jonathan Groff Joins Netflix Family Series LOST OLLIE

by TV News Desk

Groff plays the titular Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Broadway Treasure Stephen Sondheim Reveals He's Fully Vaccinated

On Monday's reunion of the original company of Assassins, beloved Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, who turns 91 later this month, revealed that he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm doing fine. I've had both of my Moderna shots," said John Weidman. "And so I'm feeling frisky!"

"And I've had my Pfizer shots, so I'm feeling tired!" joked Sondheim in response.

What we're watching: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on 'You Learn' From JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Jagged Little Pill has released a new video, featuring Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley performing a duet of "You Learn."

The video was debuted on Entertainment Tonight, where Morissette also reflected on the Broadway shutdown.

