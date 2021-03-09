Jonathan Groff Joins Netflix Family Series LOST OLLIE

"Hamilton" and "Frozen" star Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of "Lost Ollie," an upcoming live action/animation hybrid series coming soon to Netflix.

Lost Ollie is the story of a lost toy on an epic adventure, searching across the country for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. A heartwarming journey to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them.

The limited series is inspired by the book Ollie's Odyssey by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce.

Groff plays the titular Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends. He's been best friends with Billy since forever, until one day he ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he's often afraid of the unknown, Ollie puts on a brave face and sets off to find Billy, meeting other toys to help him along the way.

The star-studded cast also includes Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include Spring Awakening and In My Life. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature Frozen. He was recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.