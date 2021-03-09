VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on 'You Learn' From JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Jagged Little Pill has released a new video, featuring Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley performing a duet of "You Learn."

The video was debuted on Entertainment Tonight, where Morissette also reflected on the Broadway shutdown.

"My favorite thing in the world is to collaborate with people who are willing to let an artistic partnership push us to the next place in our evolution as artists," Morissette said. "It's been really hard to be without my Jagged family for so many dark days this year, but I am deeply honored to know each person in this Broadway family and feel blessed beyond measure that our passion has continued to burn brightly, and our care and passion has only grown. This musical shifted my perception of myself as a lonely artist to a partner in the sweetest of art-crimes."

"With an eye toward our reconvening bliss, I send love today to the Broadway community, and a vision of connection and togetherness for tomorrow," Morissette said of the shutdown. "The image of us reuniting after having been dark for such an unusually long time brings tears to my eyes, not only for how much I have missed everyone, but also for how beautiful it will feel to come together, and sing our clarion calls of the deepest truths within us all."

Watch the video below!

Inspired by the iconic, Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage the story of one suburban family whose lives collide with some of the most burning issues of today.



Through the power of Morissette's music and gripping performances, this musical explores what it means to be human; compassion, empathy, strength, and resilience. With explosive choreography and the raw power of an onstage band, Jagged Little Pill creates a spellbinding experience that lifts audience from moments of quiet, tender intimacy to pure rock 'n' roll release. The result is an electric, fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America and an urgent call for us to come together even as the world pushes us apart.