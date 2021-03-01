Wake Up With BWW 3/1: Brian Stokes Mitchell in Concert With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

This weekend, Nick Jonas hosted Saturday Night Live. In his opening monologue, Jonas paid tribute to Broadway, and even performed a COVID-themed version of 'Drink With Me' from Les Miserables.

This weekend. Andre De Shields performed excerpts from his solo show, "André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory" at Flushing Town Hall. Watch the full production below!

Yesterday at 3pm, Brian Stokes Mitchell premiered his concert with Seth Rudetsky as part of the Seth Concert Series. The concert re-aired last night at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert, featuring Stokes Mitchell performing Stars from Les Miserables!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Broadway With 'Drink With Me' From LES MISERABLES on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Stage Tube

In his opening monologue, Jonas paid tribute to Broadway, and even performed a COVID-themed version of 'Drink With Me' from Les Miserables, a show in which he has appeared in multiple times.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with the incomparable Brian Stokes Mitchell who joined Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, February 28 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

3) Theater Stories: WICKED, STARLIGHT EXPRESS, SWEENEY TODD, The Theater Hall of Fame & More About The Gershwin Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Gershwin Theatre! Learn about the theatre's longest running show, Wicked; the extravagant production of Starlight Express; the Theater Hall of fame featuring theater's biggest names, and more!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates Black History Month

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions returned on February 28th at 6:30 pm EST, for a special special virtual concert experience celebrating Black History Month. The 5th annual concert was filmed onstage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is James Snyder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Donizetti's Don Pasquale. Starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier, conducted by Nicola Rescigno. Production by John Dexter. From January 11, 1979. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Brian Stokes Mitchell Performs 'Stars' From LES MISERABLES as Part of the Seth Concert Series

Yesterday at 3pm, Brian Stokes Mitchell premiered his concert with Seth Rudetsky as part of the Seth Concert Series. The concert re-aired last night at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert, featuring Stokes Mitchell performing Stars from Les Miserables below!

What we're watching: Andre De Shields in FREDERICK DOUGLASS: MINE EYES HAVE SEEN THE GLORY at Flushing Town Hall

This weekend. Andre De Shields performed excerpts from his solo show, "André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory" at Flushing Town Hall.

The event was part of Flushing Town Hall's Black History Month celebration, Black History Trilogy, a three-part virtual programming series featuring outstanding Broadway performers showcasing the music and speeches of influential African American artists, scholars, and leaders. The Trilogy kicked off with Alton Fitzgerald White in "John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice", and concludes tonight with Lillias White in "Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan".

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lindsay Mendez, who turns 38 today!

Lindsay Mendez won the 2018 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as 'Carrie Pipperidge' in the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Lindsay has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, and Grease. Lindsay is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012, for which she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!