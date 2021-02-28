VIDEO: Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Broadway With 'Drink With Me' From LES MISERABLES on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, Nick Jonas was both host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live, where he participated in many sketches, and sang two new songs, including his latest single, Spaceman.

In his opening monologue, Jonas paid tribute to Broadway, and even performed a COVID-themed version of "Drink With Me" from Les Miserables, a show in which he has appeared in multiple times.

As a child, Jonas played the role of Gavroche in Les Miserables on Broadway. He then returned to the show in 2010, for the 25th anniversary concert production, in the role of Marius.

"We're coming up on one year since Broadway went dark, and life's just not the same without it," Jonas said. "So, until it comes back, I thought maybe I would propose a toast, to Broadway, to New York, and to everyone who's missing their favorite things."

Jonas then grabbed a drink, and sang the Les Mis tune, accompanied by various other members of the Saturday Night Live cast, including Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett.

Check out the video below!

Nick Jonas has been in the theatre community since he was a child, acting in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl, and, most recently, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 2012.

Since 2005, he has been touring and making music with his brothers Joe and Kevin in their band, The Jonas Brothers. He also has had a successful solo career, launching in 2010 with his group Nick Jonas and the Administration, before releasing two solo albums just under Nick Jonas in 2014 and 2016.