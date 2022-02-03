Wake Up With BWW 2/3: MJ Opening Night Photos, ANNIE Tour, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Annie National Tour poster

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

On Tuesday night, MJ the Musical officially opened. We brought you photos and video from the red carpet, and of the cast taking their first bows. Check out all of our coverage below!

Plus, Annie is set to embark on a new tour this fall, Romeo & Bernadette sets off-Broadway dates, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

MJ Opening Night

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MJ THE MUSICAL

by Jennifer Broski

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of MJ Take Opening Night Bows

by BroadwayWorld TV

The curtain was raised last night for the opening night of one of the most anticipated musicals in recent Broadway history: MJ. The cast, including 12 Broadway debuts, took their first opening night bows at the Neil Simon Theatre. Newcomer Myles Frost, of Washington, D.C., made his Broadway debut as Michael Jackson and received multiple standing ovations. Watch the opening night bows below and catch a clip of the cast performing 'Beat It.'. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside MJ's Opening Night Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

The curtain was raised last night for the opening night of one of the most anticipated musicals in recent Broadway history: MJ. The cast, including 12 Broadway debuts, took their first opening night bows at the Neil Simon Theatre. Newcomer Myles Frost, of Washington, D.C., made his Broadway debut as Michael Jackson and received multiple standing ovations. Check out photos from the curtain call below!. (more...)

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast and Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

by Jennifer Broski

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.. (more...)

More Top Stories

ANNIE Will Embark on a New National Tour Beginning This Fall

by Stephi Wild

This new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning production is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of "Pepper" in the Original Broadway production. Scenic designs for the touring production are by Wilson Chin, whose work was most recently featured on Broadway in the critically acclaimed production of Pass Over.. (more...)

ROMEO & BERNADETTE Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway in May

by Stephi Wild

The critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, and starring the original cast will be presented at Theater 555 for a limited engagement. . (more...)

Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2022- Where to Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL & More New Releases!

by Michael Major

Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new additions to Seth Rudetsky's concert series, Flying Over Sunset, the SIX alternates' concert at 54 Below, Sweet Magnolias season two and the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!. (more...)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Off-Broadway and Announces New Schedule

by Stephi Wild

The Play That Goes Wrong tickets are now on sale through September 4 and that the show's playing schedule will change effective May 30.. (more...)

Bryan Batt, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in TO MY GIRLS World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the upcoming production of JC Lee's world premiere comedy, TO MY GIRLS, directed by Stephen Brackett.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!