Wake Up With BWW 1/7: THE PROM Comes to the Netherlands, and More!

1) VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

On January 6 (12:15pm), Richard Ridge chatted with beloved star of stage and screen Jane Krakowski, who hosts FOX's all-new updated musical game show NAME THAT TUNE, premiering tonight!. (more...)

2) Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, Adam Lambert to Perform During 'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!'

by TV News Desk

Tony-winner Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, Adam Lambert, and more will honor the late, great David Bowie in a global streaming event this Friday, January 8th. . (more...)

3) Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'

Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December after being diagnosed with ALS. . (more...)

4) THE PROM Will Come to the Netherlands in 2022

The Prom is going international! The Broadway musical will come to the Netherlands in 2022. This is the first time the musical will be performed in a country outside of the U.S.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge chats with Wayne Brady on Backstage LIVE today at 5pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bellini's I Puritani, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is THE WALTONS TV Reunion! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Set Design Illustrations From Barbra Streisand's COLOR ME BARBRA to Be Auctioned

Swann Auction Galleries will auction off a group of seven assorted set designs and backdrops for Barbra Streisand's television special "Color Me Barbra." The special was broadcasted on CBS on March 30, 1966.

The designs were created by Tom H. John, who has worked as a production designer for more than 200 major productions, including numerous Broadway stage plays and musicals, major motion pictures, and television series and specials.

What we're watching: Watch the Official Lyric Video for Leslie Odom Jr.'s 'Speak Now'

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. has released the lyric video for his latest single, "Speak Now." The song appears in the upcoming film adaptation of "One Night in Miami," starring Odom Jr. as the legendary singer Sam Cooke.

