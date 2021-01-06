THE PROM Will Come to the Netherlands in 2022

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The Prom is going international! The Broadway musical will come to the Netherlands in 2022, Netherland News Live reports. This is the first time the musical will be performed in a country outside of the U.S.

The Prom will be brought by production house De Graaf and Cornelissen Entertainment. No specific dates have been announced, but the production is currently set to open in autumn of 2022.

Casting has yet to be announced.

The musical follows four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

The Prom ran on Broadway from October 2018-August 2019.

The original cast of The Prom starred Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day).

The musical was turned into a film on Netflix in 2020, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.