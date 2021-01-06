Set Design Illustrations From Barbra Streisand's COLOR ME BARBRA to Be Auctioned

Swann Auction Galleries will auction off a group of seven assorted set designs and backdrops for Barbra Streisand's television special "Color Me Barbra." The special was broadcasted on CBS on March 30, 1966.

The designs were created by Tom H. John, who has worked as a production designer for more than 200 major productions, including numerous Broadway stage plays and musicals, major motion pictures, and television series and specials.

Some of the illustrations are carbon paper printed onto larger paper with ink, paint, and additional notations applied; remaining are paint and ink on paper or board. Average approximate size for 4 larger sheets is 510x610 mm; 20x24 inches. Remaining are varied in size, with the smallest sheet measuring 230x300 mm; 9x11 3/4 inches. All signed or initialed, with "Color me Barbra" and other inscriptions in image and margin area. Paper is slightly wrinkled with some hard creases and tears on edges. Three artworks are matted.

"Color Me Barbra" was Barbra Streisand's second television special, and was aired in conjunction with her seventh studio album of the same name. The special was nominated for five Emmys, including "Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Art Direction," for which Tom H. John was the nominee.

The 60-minute program was split into three acts and was filmed in color, a novelty for television at the time. The lot includes designs from the opening museum segment (2 sheets), circus segment (4 artworks and 1 photograph), and the concert segment (1 sheet).

The auction takes place on January 28, 2021 at 12:00PM ET. Learn more here.