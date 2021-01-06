Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, Adam Lambert to Perform During 'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!'

Tony-winner Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, Adam Lambert, and more will honor the late, great David Bowie in a global streaming event this Friday, January 8th.

Culture Club frontman Boy George, Pretty Reckless bandleader Taylor Momsen, Award-winning comedian and After Life star Ricky Gervais, and Ground Control supergroup with Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), and Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow (Take That) will take the virtual stage for "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!", the global streaming concert bringing together a dazzling array of artists who worked with David Bowie or who were inspired and influenced by his work - for a celebration of what would have been his 74th birthday and the weekend of the fifth anniversary of his passing. Presented by Mike Garson, David Bowie's longest-standing band member, the concert will stream on January 8 beginning at 6pm PT.

The all-star show will also feature previously announced artists including the Grammy award-winning British music icons Duran Duran, Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), UK chart-topping YUNGBLUD, Grammy Award-winning guitar legend Peter Frampton, three-time Grammy nominee Andra Day, vocal sensation Adam Lambert, Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrell, Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), actor/musician Michael C. Hall, Mott the Hoople icon Ian Hunter, singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist Anna Calvi, award-winning musician Atticus Ross, How to Destroy Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig Reznor, Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winner Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom), Charlie Sexton (David Bowie, Bob Dylan), Grammy nominee Catherine Russell, and more.

Click here to pre-save Duran Duran's cover of Bowie's "Five Years" (available the morning of January 8th) that the band will perform for the show!

Produced by Mike Garson in partnership with Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown together with Rolling Live Studios, "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!" will be an experience to be talked about for years, featuring a lineup of artists that have never before performed together offering stirring and brand-new renditions of Bowie's greatest hits alongside treasured fan favorites.

The featured vocalists will join alumni members of Bowie's bands spanning his 1969 self-titled album through his final album, Blackstar. Alumni taking the stage to honor Bowie include Grammy Award-winning saxophone phenom David Sanborn, Bowie's longtime record producer and musician Tony Visconti, Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, and a career-spanning list of artists including Bowie's final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Everett Bradley, Matt Chamberlain, Ava Cherry, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Richard Cottle, Greg Errico, Mark Guiliana, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Henry Hey, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Emir Ksasan, Tim Lefebvre, Tony Levin, Geoff MacCormack, Martha Mooke, Andy Newmark, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Pablo Rosario, and Charlie Sexton.

In addition, child internet drumming sensation Nandi Bushell, Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, Fiction Plane frontman Joe Sumner, and vocalist Simon Westbrook will make special appearances along with The Section Quartet and more.

A Bowie Celebration is proud to announce they will donate $2 per ticket purchase to the Save the Children organization, a charity that was deeply important to Bowie. In 1997, the organization was the beneficiary of funds raised from Bowie's sold-out 50th Birthday Concert held in Madison Square Garden and featuring many of the artists who are coming together for this event to honor a man who was their band member, friend, and inspiration.

Starting at 6 pm PT, the show will continue to play on loop and will remain available for ticket holders around the globe to enjoy for 24 hours after its initial stream. With over three hours of music, the show will offer fans the opportunity to enjoy, reminisce and experience their favorite Bowie songs as never before - performed by David's friends, bandmates, and those with whom he was the soundtrack to their lives.

Ultimate Ears Pro has partnered with Rolling Live Studios and A Bowie Celebration to provide artists with the industry standard in-ear monitoring solution for live performances. Fans can get their own set of collectible A Bowie Celebration inspired UE Pro earphones. The show will broadcast on RollingLiveStudios.com via Lucra, a new streaming platform built by Streamlabs. Ultimate Ears Pro and Streamlabs are a part of Logitech, a leading provider of audio and streaming tools.

"A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!" has joined with HYFI, a leading destination for the highest-quality 4K and HDR on-demand concert programming and virtual live entertainment, as an entertainment partner for the event. The concert will be available online, as well as via the HYFI app where fans can enjoy A Bowie Celebration on their televisions and other devices.

Fans can visit the event page at http://rollinglivestudios.com/bowie or HYFI.com/Bowie to buy tickets, purchase VIP experiences, and order exclusive merchandise. VIP ticket bundles offer fans a variety of exclusive opportunities and merchandise including everything from access to a pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band.

Artist lineup is subject to change. This sales promotion is conducted by A Bowie Celebration.

To learn more about A Bowie Celebration, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram