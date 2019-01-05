VIDEO: Watch the Final Act One Finale of BAT OUT OF HELL in London!

Bat Out Of Hell played its final performance in London today, January 5, at the Dominion Theatre.

To celebrate the run, the show's official Twitter account shared a video of the final act one finale. Check it out below!

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played a wildly successful engagement at London's Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before rocking Canadian audiences with a critically acclaimed run at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre. The production is currently playing an extended engagement at London's Dominion Theatre where it opened in April to critical acclaim and is playing to packed houses nightly. Since spring 2017, Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has sold more than 650,000 tickets.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passion set against the backdrop of a city in ruin. The Lost, an eternally young street tribe, battles against a tyrant desperate to keep the city under his control. But when a forbidden love is exposed, who will survive the war for the future of the city?

