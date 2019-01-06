Video Flashback: Bernadette Peters, Cher, and Bob Mackie on The John Davidson Show in 1981

We all know and love these three icons, but who knew that Bernadette Peters, Cher, and Bob Mackie all appeared on the same episode of The John Davidson Show in 1981?

Watch the flashback video below, where the trio talk fashion and more!

Cher is currently being represented on Broadway in The Cher Show. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical. The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

Best known for her work on stage, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly! Among her many Broadway credits include Gypsy, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into The Woods, Sunday in the Park With George, Annie Get Your Gun, and more.

Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie's outlandish costumes have been worn by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Joan Collins, Lucille Ball, Judy Garland, and Bette Midler. He most recently designed the costumes for The Cher Show, currently playing on Broadway.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You