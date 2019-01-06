The Sun Sets on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Closing Today

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The Tony Award winning Best Revival Once On This Island closes today, Sunday, January 6, 2019. The production played 29 previews and 458 performances.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

We got our first look at the marquee on July 15, 2017

Click here for more photos of the marquee

On August 15th, we met the show's breakout young star Hailey Kilgore and got a behind the scenes look at the casting process

On October 25th, we got a preview of the show!

In November, we got a first look at the production. Click here for more production photos (Credit: Joan Marcus)

The company took their opening night bows on December 4th, 2017

Click here for more opening night bows

On February 28th, Once On This Island announced a national tour!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

The show thrilled audiences across the country and took home a Tony Award on June 10th, 2018

On August 24th, the company celebrated 300 performances.

Click here to see more photos of the celebration

We're wishing Once On This Island happy trails as it leaves Broadway!

Related Articles