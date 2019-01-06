Winners of the 76th GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Updating Live!

Tonight, the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton. BroadwayWorld is giving you up-to-date coverage on the winners of the night! See the list of nominees below and check back often to find out who wins in each category!

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the ceremony airing live coast to coast on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

Previously announced Golden Globe Award winner and six-time award nominee Jeff Bridges will be the recipient of the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time Golden Globe Award nominee Carol Burnett will receive the first-ever Golden Globe television special achievement award, the Carol Burnett Award. Isan Elba will serve as this year's Golden GlobeAmbassador.



The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2019 awards season. Winners in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The Golden Globe Awards Categories:

* WINNERS BOLDED IN RED *

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

BEST ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

BEST SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES, COMEDY

Kristen Bell, The Good Place .

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES, COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES, DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Julia Roberts Homecoming

Keri Russell The Americans

BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

The Alienist .

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal .

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso . Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist . Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS , TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

