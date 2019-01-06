The Ensemblist Launches Podcast Miniseries DOUBLETAPPED

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles, launches a new podcast mini-series today: "Doubletapped."

Doubletapped features candid, one-on-one interviews with Broadway actors about authenticity on social media. These are questions that any user of social media platforms grapples with - sometimes consciously, sometimes subconsciously. However this balance is particularly interesting for actors, who are used to sharing versions of themselves in a public space. From thirsttraps to finstagrams, the actors share their stories of navigating social media.

The first four episodes of Doubletapped include interviews with Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Kamille Upshaw (Mean Girls) and Charlie Williams (The Cher Show).

Gerard Canonico has been performing on Broadway for almost three decades, from making his debut in Les Miserables to his upcoming role of Rich Goranski in Be More Chill. Olivia Puckett made a splash as an original company member of Dear Evan Hansen, standing by for the roles of Zoe Murphy and Alana Beck.

After performing in Hamilton for almost two years, Kamille Upshaw left to originate her current role in Broadway's Mean Girls. Charlie Williams has worked on the choreographic teams of Frozen and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Currently, he can be seen eight times a week in the ensemble of The Cher Show.

"I think in any form of media - whether it be movies, TV or online, we as viewers gravitate towards people that feel authentic," says The Ensemblist's creator and host of Doubletapped, Mo Brady. "But when you're sharing yourself online, are you really and truly being yourself? Or is what you share a curated version of you? Are there parts of you that change and mold on line? What parts do you choose to share? And what parts do you leave out of the picture?"

Episodes of Doubletapped can be found starting today in The Ensemblist's podcast feeds on Apple Podcast and at The Ensemblist.com.

