Please Don't Go-Go! HEAD OVER HEELS Will Take Final Broadway Bow Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Head Over Heels will conclude its Broadway run today, January 6, after 188 regular performances and 37 previews. The new musical opened at the Hudson Theatre on July 26th.

In the kingdom of Arcadia, the "beat" is divine. But when an oracle's prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening - where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems.

Before the show go-goes away for good, we're flashing back through it's journey to Broadway...

In January 2018, it was announced that the musical would officially open on Broadway in the summer.

But before Broadway, the musical premiered at San Francisco's Curran Theatre in April.

