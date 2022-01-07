Wake Up With BWW 1/7: Ariana DeBose to Host SNL, Hugh Jackman Returns to THE MUSIC MAN, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ariana DeBose

Today's top stories include Hugh Jackman's return to The Music Man! The production suspended performances due to COVID-19, which Jackman also shared that he contracted last month. He returned last night, and shared a video of his return.

Plus, Ariana DeBose will host Saturday Night Live, Greg Kinnear makes his Broadway debut in To Kill a Mockingbird, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Members Sing 'Dear Theodosia' For Capitol Event

by Chloe Rabinowitz

As part of the congressional events marking the first anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol, cast members from Hamilton came together virtually to perform. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL National Tour Postpones Launch in Chicago

by Nicole Rosky

The producers of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and Broadway In Chicago announced today that due to the rapidly-changing COVID landscape, the North American tour will now launch at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre with performances beginning Saturday, March 19, 2022 through Saturday, May 14, 2022. . (more...)

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Heads Back to THE MUSIC MAN on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jackman took to Instagram to share a video of his return to The Music Man on Broadway. The Music Man was recently forced to cancel performances, and Jackman tested positive for Covid-19. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Clip of Greg Kinnear in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Last night, To Kill a Mockingbird welcomed Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear as he made his Broadway debut as "Atticus Finch." Written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Baize Buzan as "Scout Finch.". (more...)

Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

by BWW Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Cabaret Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Michael Major

DeBose will be joined by Roddy Ricch as musical guest. The announcement follows an exciting month for DeBose, who has recently received rave reviews for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's film adaption of West Side Story, earning her Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Annaleigh Ashford in the Full B POSITIVE Opening Sequence

by Michael Major

The new titles debuted during season 2 to reflect the new direction of the show. This full version allows fans to see Annaleigh Ashford's Broadway talent play out over the full theme song that was written by Chuck Lorre and Kevin R. Moore. Watch the new opening sequence here!. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Greg Kinnear's Broadway Debut in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last Night, To Kill a Mockingbird welcomed Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear as he made his Broadway debut as "Atticus Finch." Written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Baize Buzan as "Scout Finch." . (more...)

