VIDEO: Watch Annaleigh Ashford in the Full B POSITIVE Opening Sequence

Ahead of the show's return tonight, Thursday, January 6, B Positive has released a full 3-minute version of the show's main titles performed by series star Annaleigh Ashford.

The new titles debuted during season 2 to reflect the new direction of the show. This full version allows fans to see Annaleigh Ashford's Broadway talent play out over the full theme song that was written by Chuck Lorre and Kevin R. Moore.

"When we set out to create the new opening titles for B Positive, we knew we wanted to highlight Annaleigh Ashford's extraordinary Broadway talent," said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Jim Patterson and Warren Bell. "But when we saw the pure joy leap off the screen watching Annaleigh sing and dance, we knew 20 seconds was not enough, so we filmed enough footage to create a full version of the main titles. This 3-minute version is jubilant, fun and perfectly encapsulates what the second chapter of B Positive is all about - the happiness we get from giving back."

B Positive returns with an all-new episode tonight, Thursday, 1/6 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS. In the episode, Drew returns from his road trip to be with Gina and the retirement home residents and staff and mourn the death of a beloved friend.

Watch the new opening sequence here: