Wake Up With BWW 1/6: First Look at Cecily Strong Off-Broadway, Casting For 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center, and More!

Cecily Strong in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Today's top stories include the lineup for 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center! The cast includes Stephanie J. Block, Alfie Boe, Sierra Boggess, Gavin Creel, Christopher Jackson, LaChanze, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Frances Ruffelle, Vanessa Williams, and Tony Yazbeck. Performances will take place on February 11 and 12, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Get a first look at Cecily Strong in the off-Broadway production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.

Plus, the world premiere of Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of The Notebook has been postponed to September 2022 due to COVID-19.

Stephanie J. Block, LaChanze, Andrew Rannells, Norm Lewis & More Join 50 YEARS OF BROADWAY AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced a star-studded lineup of Broadway and Kennedy Center favorites coming together for two performances only on February 11 and 12, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Opera House to celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center.. (more...)

MARY POPPINS and PHANTOM West End Reduce Performance Schedules

by A.A. Cristi

The long-running West End production of The Phantom of the Opera and the revival of Disney's Mary Poppins have announced that they will reduce their standard 8 shows per week schedule to 6 shows per week. . (more...)

Photos: Cecily Strong Goes Solo in THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE at The Shed

by A.A. Cristi

The Shed presents a newly commissioned production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, freshly revisited by playwright Jane Wagner. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact, Violet) stages the iconic play starring Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut. . (more...)

World Premiere of THE NOTEBOOK Postponed to September 2022

by A.A. Cristi

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announced today that the steep rise in COVID‑19 cases both in Chicago and nationwide as well as multiple related disruptions have necessitated the postponedment of the world premiere of The Notebook.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at CYRANO in a New Featurette

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. The greatest love story ever told is in select cities January 28th and everywhere February 11th.. (more...)

Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt Launches Grant Program for Set Designers

by Marissa Tomeo

The 1/52 Project is a newly launched financial grant program which will offer $15,000 grants to theater designers. The project hopes to encourage early career designers from historically excluded groups with the aim of diversifying and strengthening the Broadway design community.. (more...)

Brian Stokes Mitchell Set to Introduce Free Event for Stage Managers of Color

by Marissa Tomeo

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is pleased to announce its first networking event of the year, continuing its mission to provide opportunity, education, and vital industry connections for stage managers of color.. (more...)

Fred Ebb Foundation Awards $2.6 Million to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The foundation created by legendary lyricist Fred Ebb has awarded $2.6 million to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, topping the foundation's previous record donation one year ago and cementing its place as the largest single donor in Broadway Cares history.. (more...)

Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces Details for 2022 at Walt Disney Concert Hall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair Chad Smith announced new details of the LA Phil's winter-spring programs at Walt Disney Concert Hall, from January 7 through June 14, 2022.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Eddie Redmayne, who turns 40 today!

Redmayne is currently appearing in CABARET in the West End. He last appeared on Broadway in RED, for which he won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. The following year, he starred in RICHARD II at the Donmar Warehouse. Among his past London theatre credits include RICHARD III, NOW OR LATER at the Royal Court, HECUBA at Donmar, THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? at the Almeida, MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS at Everyman, TWELFTH NIGHT at Shakespeare's Globe and OLIVER! at the London Palladium. The actor is well known for his role as 'Marius' in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of LES MISERABLES and recently won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for portraying Stephen Hawking in THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING. He has also appeared on the big screen in JUPITER ASCENDING, MY WEEK WITH MARILYN, THE OTHER BOLEYN GIRL, ELIZABETH: THE GOLDEN AGE and more. Redmayne will soon be seen in Hooper's film THE DANISH GIRL, as well as the Harry Potter spin-off movie FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM.

