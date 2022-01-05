World Premiere of THE NOTEBOOK Postponed to September 2022

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces today that the steep rise in COVIDa?'19 cases both in Chicago and nationwide as well as multiple related disruptions have necessitated the revision of the production timeline for the world premiere of The Notebook.

Previously announced to debut in March, the new musical adaptation based on the best-selling novel is now slated to be presented in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, September 6-October 16, 2022. Seating locations for existing ticketholders are already secured, and patrons are being contacted with options for rescheduling their performance date.



The World Premiere production features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson with a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style, Michaelson is a force in the music industry with four Top 20 albums and two Platinum singles: "The Way I Am" and "Girls Chase Boys." Brunstetter is a supervising producer and writer on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series This Is Us, as well as an accomplished playwright whose work has played at theaters including Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Repertory, Atlantic Theater Company, and The Old Globe. Broadway powerhouses Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) team up to direct this deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel that inspired the hugely popular film, The Notebook chronicles the decades-long love story between a mill worker named Noah and a privileged debutante named Allie. Beginning with a whirlwind summer romance, their love affair spans an entire lifetime-in spite of the differences that threaten to pull them apart.



Single tickets ($45-$125) for performances beginning September 6 are on sale now, with special discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, visit chicagoshakes.com/notebook.



All's Well That Ends Well will begin performances as scheduled April 22 and It Came from Outer Space will premiere June 22. Chicago Shakespeare also presents a virtual WorldStage presentation-Ontroerend Goed's TM, February 2-13. More information on Chicago Shakespeare's upcoming productions and programming at chicagoshakes.com.