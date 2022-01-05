MARY POPPINS and PHANTOM West End Reduce Performance Schedules

The long-running production of The Phantom of the Opera and the revival of Disney's Mary Poppins have announced that they will reduce their standard 8 shows per week schedule to 6 shows per week.

The measure is a result of the ongoing Covid-19 surge continues to cancel numerous performances on Broadway and beyond,

Mary Poppins will begin its reduced schedule at the Prince Edward Theatre beginning Monday. January 10 and is scheduled to continue through February 10, 2021.

Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, owner of the Prince Edward, announced the news in a statement, writing, "The producers of Mary Poppins therefore had to consider carefully how best to react to the situation...They have had to take the very difficult decision to temporarily reduce the number of shows in the schedule to 6 shows per week, cancelling the Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances from Monday 10th January to Thursday 10th February inclusive."

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will cut Monday evening performances from January 10 through January 31 and Thursday matinee performances from January 13 through February 10.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the original Walt Disney film, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Olivier award-winning production of Mary Poppins resumed performances at the Prince Edward Theatre on 7 August 2021.

The magical story of the world's favourite Nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane has been triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The stage version of Mary Poppins, brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original beloved Walt Disney film, continues to be a smash hit around the world since its opening in London 17 years ago.

Mary Poppins was the winner of Best Musical Revival at the 2020 Whatsonstage Awards and Best Set Design and Best Theatre Choreographer awards at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

The Phantom of the Opera stars double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom', Lucy St Louis as 'Christine Daaé' and Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul'.

The cast also includes Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.