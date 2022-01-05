VIDEO: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at CYRANO in a New Featurette

Click Here for More Articles on Cyrano Movie

Experience the vivid world of director Joe Wright's CYRANO with Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in this new featurette.

The greatest love story ever told is in select cities January 28th and everywhere February 11th.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn

Directed by: Joe Wright

Screenplay by: Erica Schmidt

Based on: The stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser

Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley

Executive Producers: Erica Schmidt, Sarah-Jane Robinson, Sheeraz Shah, Lucas Webb, Matt Berninger, Carin Besser, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Kevin Ulrich, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth

Music by: Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner

Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, brief language

Soundtrack Available on Decca Records