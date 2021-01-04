Wake Up With BWW 1/4: RATATOUILLE Raises Over $1 Million; Reviews, Photos, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Actors Fund has confirmed that, on its premiere night, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund. Check out photos from the production, and read reviews, below!

Alex Brightman's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more and purchase tickets here!

1) VIDEO: Seth Rudetsky Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with the wonderful Seth Rudetsky, who is back for two very special concerts with Alex Brightman on Sunday, January 3 (8pm) and Monday, January 4 (3pm).. (more...)

2) GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club

Yet another one of New York's most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community since 1949, needs help with the debt it has found itself in due to the health crisis.. (more...)

3) Who's New to BroadwayWorld's Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. New to the Stage Door family this week are Derrick Davis, Stephanie Torns, Brittany Nicholas, Gerard Canonico and Betsy Struxness!. (more...)

4) Theater Stories: The OKLAHOMA! Revival, FUN HOME, AMERICAN BUFFALO & More About the Circle in the Square Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features The Circle in the Square Theatre! Learn about the Circle in the Square Theatre School, the 2019 Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, the show that was most recently set to be performed in the theatre, American Buffalo, and much more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is a Game Night featuring surprise guests! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Ratatouille:

In a statement, Joseph P. Benincasa, the President & CEO of The Actors Fund said, "I am thrilled that we've begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully."

Plus, get a peek at the production in the photos here!

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think?

The premiere of the virtual benefit performance of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical took place on Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and will stream for 72 hours only through TodayTix.

Read all of the reviews here!

What we're watching: BD Wong on His Involvement in the 'Georgia On My Mind' Rendition in Honor of the Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

Broadway's BD Wong recently appeared on MSNBC Live: Weekends, to talk about his appearance in the recently-released rendition of 'Georgia On My Mind' to mark the first day of voting for the January 5th Georgia Senate runoff elections.

"Four years ago we sang a song called 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' and sang it at the Democratic National Convention," Wong said. "That same group kind of developed a mechanism for reaching out to Broadway stars and performers and putting together this video."

WATCH: Broadway star BD Wong joins @CoriCoffin and @joefryer to talk about his appearance in a star-studded "Georgia On My Mind" rendition. pic.twitter.com/PvPIyzUlMG - MSNBC Live: Weekends (@MSNBCweekends) January 2, 2021

