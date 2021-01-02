VIDEO: BD Wong on His Involvement in the 'Georgia On My Mind' Rendition in Honor of the Georgia Senate Runoff Elections
The single is released by Broadway Records, and is available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.
Broadway's BD Wong recently appeared on MSNBC Live: Weekends, to talk about his appearance in the recently-released rendition of 'Georgia On My Mind' to mark the first day of voting for the January 5th Georgia Senate runoff elections.
"Four years ago we sang a song called 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' and sang it at the Democratic National Convention," Wong said. "That same group kind of developed a mechanism for reaching out to Broadway stars and performers and putting together this video."
"All attention is on this little run-off election, and I think my excitement to be involved in any way came about through the whole election process, where I was more involved than I usually am," he said.
Watch the full clip below!
WATCH: Broadway star BD Wong joins @CoriCoffin and @joefryer to talk about his appearance in a star-studded "Georgia On My Mind" rendition. pic.twitter.com/PvPIyzUlMG- MSNBC Live: Weekends (@MSNBCweekends) January 2, 2021
The song was recorded by an all-star line-up of stage and screen stars who contributed from all over the country, from the safety of their own homes! Those joining McDonald, Rudetsky, and Wesley include: Danielle Brooks, Andréa Burns, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Raúl Esparza, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Angela Grovey, Crystal Monee Hall, Wilson Jermaine-Heredia, Carly Hughes, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeremy Jordan, LaChanze, José Llana, Allen Louis, Beth Malone, Anastasia McClesky, Michael McElroy, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bonnie Milligan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Javier Muñoz, Jesse Nager, Kelli O'Hara, Adam Pascal, Steve Pasquale, Peppermint, Rosie Perez, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Jai Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Rashidra Scott, Keala Settle, Ephraim Sikes, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Chris Sullivan, Anastacia Talley, Tracie Thoms, Allyson Tucker, Leslie Uggams, Blair Underwood, Jenna Ushkowitz, Fredi Walker, Adrienne Warren, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams, Vanessa Williams, and BD Wong.
