Photo Flash: First Look at Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; Raises Over $1 Million For the Actors Fund
The production will stream for 72 hours only through TodayTix.
The premiere of the virtual benefit performance of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical took place last night Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and will stream for 72 hours only through TodayTix.
The Actors Fund has confirmed that, on its premiere night, the production has generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund.
In a statement, Joseph P. Benincasa, the President & CEO of The Actors Fund said, "I am thrilled that we've begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully."
BroadwayWorld has your first look at the cast in action in the photos below!
The cast of Ratatouille includes Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.
For more information, please visit Ratatousical.com.
Joy Woods and JJ Niemann
Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park
Joy Woods, Kevin Chamberlin, JJ Niemann
Joy Woods, Tituss Burgess, JJ Niemann
Broadway Sinfonietta
