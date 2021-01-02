Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photo Flash: First Look at Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; Raises Over $1 Million For the Actors Fund

The production will stream for 72 hours only through TodayTix. 

Jan. 2, 2021  

The premiere of the virtual benefit performance of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical took place last night Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and will stream for 72 hours only through TodayTix.

The Actors Fund has confirmed that, on its premiere night, the production has generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund.

In a statement, Joseph P. Benincasa, the President & CEO of The Actors Fund said, "I am thrilled that we've begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully."

The cast of Ratatouille includes Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

Andre De Shields

Tituss Burgess

Joy Woods and JJ Niemann

Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park

Joy Woods, Kevin Chamberlin, JJ Niemann

Joy Woods, Tituss Burgess, JJ Niemann

Joy Woods, JJ Niemann

Broadway Sinfonietta


