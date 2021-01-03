Who's New to BroadwayWorld's Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021.

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Who is new to the Stage Door family this week?

Derrick Davis is a dynamic and passionate performer who most recently starred as The Phantom in the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. He also covered both Scar and Mufasa in THE LION KING on Broadway and Billy Bigelow in CAROUSEL.

Stephanie Torns was in the original Broadway cast, and most recently seen as Jenna Hunterson in the musical "Waitress." In 2007, she booked the First National Tour of "Wicked", and continued with the show on and off for years as the Elphaba standby, on Broadway and the national touring companies.

Brittany Nicholas is currently on Broadway as part of the Original Broadway Cast of Mean Girls. Brittany is from Newport News, VA and started her dance training at the age of 4.

Betsy Struxness is an Interdisciplinary Artist and WERQ Dance Fitness Master Trainer and Choreographer based in Los Angeles after 20 years in New York City. Her biggest honor to date has been bringing the smash hit musical Hamilton from the workshop to off-Broadway to Broadway as one of the original cast members.

Gerard Canonico is a NYC based professional Actor and Musician. His Broadway credits include: Les Miserables, Be More Chill, Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening, American Idiot.

Or book a shoutout from one of our featured artists, which this week includes: Kerry Butler, Leslie Margherita, Ryan Steele, Laura Osnes, Drew Gasparini, Gavin Lee, Kate Rockwell and Patti Murin!

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!

