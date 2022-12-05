Wake Up With BWW 12/5: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include reviews and coverage from last night's opening of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical! Stay tuned for more coverage today as we take you inside the big night.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Beautiful Noise Opens

Review Roundup: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway!

by Review Roundups

Critics are weighing in on the Neil Diamond musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, which opened on Broadway Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Broadhurst Theater.. (more...)

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

by Red Carpet

A Beautiful Noise celebrates its opening night at BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet! Tune in at 5:45pm ET to watch as the celebrities arrive.. (more...)

More Top Stories

Which Broadway Show Has Been Revived the Most?

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was "What Broadway show has been revived the most?" Taking both plays and musicals into account, and considering works in repertory, these were the findings.. (more...)

Video: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New HULU Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the three Time Tony Award Nominee Robin de Jesús, who can be currently seen in the new Hulu original limited series "Welcome to Chippendales"! Robin gives us the inside scoop on what audiences can expect over the course of the show, why audiences need to tune in week to week and what his audition process was like for the role of 'Ray Colon'.. (more...)

Interview: Idina Menzel Reflects on Her Career In New Documentary WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE?

by Michael Major

Ahead of the premiere of her new documentary, BroadwayWorld caught up with Menzel to discuss which Broadway role she was most excited to revisit in the film, what she learned about herself through the film, and more. Plus, watch a new video clip from the documentary, in which Menzel looks back on creating the role of Maureen in Rent.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKED

by Blair Ingenthron

Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of 'For Good' from WICKED during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Watch the video here.. (more...)

Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and More Announced for WE ARE HERE Concert at Carnegie Hall

by Blair Ingenthron

"We Are Here", a remarkable concert of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos, will come to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 26th at 7:30pm.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE

by Blair Ingenthron

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellan and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London's Duke of York's Theatre (15 December - 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.. (more...)

