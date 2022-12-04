Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKED

Chenoweth appeared at the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, December 2nd.

Dec. 04, 2022  

Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of "For Good" from Wicked during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, December 2nd.

Kristin Chenoweth posted a clip from the performance on her Instagram, stating "There are some moments you'll never forget."

Moris has previously expressed interest in appearing in Wicked, submitting an audition tape for the Broadway company, and exchanging tweets with Chenoweth, who said that she "could play either part."

Though Chenoweth only posted a clip of the performance, fans who attended the concert have captured video of the full song.

Watch the full performance in the video below!

In her late teens and early twenties, Maren Morris released three studio albums on independent record labels. She relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in country music during this same time period. Morris signed a publishing contract and later a recording contract following the streaming success of her 2015 self-titled EP.

Morris's third studio album Hero (2016) was released on Columbia Nashville and blended country with R&B styles. Its lead single "My Church" became her breakout single at country radio and was followed by the commercially successful songs "80s Mercedes", "I Could Use a Love Song" and "Rich". In 2018, Morris collaborated with Grey and Zedd on the song "The Middle". Released as a single, the track became a top ten pop success in various countries. She followed it in 2019 with her fifth album titled Girl. The album mixed country with various music styles and featured collaborations with different artists. It spawned the number one singles "Girl" and "The Bones". Morris released her sixth studio album on March 25, 2022, titled Humble Quest.

Morris has had two albums certified for sales certifications in North America. She has scored three number one songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and eight top ten songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Morris has won multiple accolades including one Grammy award, five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music award and five Country Music Association Awards.


