Wake Up With BWW 12/28: Kerry Butler's Concert With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Kerry Butler's concert with Seth Rudetsky re-airs today at 3pm!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- Kerry Butler's concert with Seth Rudetsky re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more and purchase tickets here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Bohème, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Stars Share What They're Most Thankful For This Holiday Season

For the past few weeks, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge has been asking his guests on Backstage Live what they are thankful for this holiday season. He has spoken to Broadway stars such as James Monroe Iglehart, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, Carmen Cusack, and more!

To spread a little cheer in an otherwise bleak year, read through some of their answers!

What we're geeking out over: Beth Leavel, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, and More Join Fundraising Concert For Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff

Stars from stage and screen will come together on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 for a concert to raise funds for Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who are both running for the Georgia Senate run-off seats.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mraz, Michael Bolton, and More Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of José Feliciano's 'Feliz Navidad'

A new video has been released in honor of the 50th anniversary of the song Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.

"Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" features 30 artists from around the world including: José Feliciano, CNCO, Isabela Merced, Shaggy, Jon Secada, Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachael Ray, Gloria Gaynor, Big & Rich, Michael Bolton, Los Temerarios, Emmanuel, Isabella Castillo, Jencarlos Canela, Pitingo, Patricia Manterola, Jesus Molina, La India, Julio Iglesias Jr., Tony Carreira, Bertin Osborne, Pablo Montero, El Dasa, Nikki Vianna, Adam Irigoyen, Gord Bamford, Leo Dan, Frankie J, Sam Moore, and Styx.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Denzel Washington, who turns 66 today!

Denzel Washington is an American actor, director, and producer. He has received three Golden Globe awards, a Tony Award, and two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for the historical war drama film Glory (1989) and Best Actor for his role as a corrupt cop in the crime thriller Training Day(2001).

In the summer of 1990, Washington appeared in the title role of the Public Theater's production of Shakespeare's Richard III. In 2005, he appeared onstage again as Marcus Brutus in a Broadway production of Julius Caesar. In the spring of 2010, Washington played Troy Maxson, opposite Viola Davis, in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's Fences, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play on June 13, 2010.

From April to June 2014, Washington played the leading role in the Broadway production of Lorraine Hansberry's classic drama A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Kenny Leon.

On stage, Washington most recently starred as Theodore "Hickey" Hickman in the Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.

