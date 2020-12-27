VIDEO: Kerry Butler Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with the incomparable Kerry Butler, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts tonight, December 27 (8pm) and Monday, December 28 (3pm).

"Seth and I have been friends for forever- since before he was famous. We know each other so well and we have this amazing chemistry together," said Kerry "But also I really want to spread some holiday cheer, so I've been trying to come up with ways to make this concert really fun and festive."

Kerry teased that her whole family is involved in some aspect of the concert. "We had the rehearsal the other day and it sounds so good! It's just amazing that Seth is in New York, I'm in New Jersey, and we''re connected over the internet while performing together... it's really cool!"

Watch as she chats even more about what fans can expect from her show, reminisces about highlights from her career onstage, and so much more!

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

Kerry Butler most recently played Barbara in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously she was nominated for an Outer Critics Award playing three characters in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent Award as Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and The Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes.