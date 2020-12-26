VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mraz, Michael Bolton, and More Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of José Feliciano's 'Feliz Navidad'

A new video has been released in honor of the 50th anniversary of the song Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.

"Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" features 30 artists from around the world including: José Feliciano, CNCO, Isabela Merced, Shaggy, Jon Secada, Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachael Ray, Gloria Gaynor, Big & Rich, Michael Bolton, Los Temerarios, Emmanuel, Isabella Castillo, Jencarlos Canela, Pitingo, Patricia Manterola, Jesus Molina, La India, Julio Iglesias Jr., Tony Carreira, Bertin Osborne, Pablo Montero, El Dasa, Nikki Vianna, Adam Irigoyen, Gord Bamford, Leo Dan, Frankie J, Sam Moore, and Styx.

The video was directed by Helen Murphy and Kash Tahen with animation by Sina Shahroki and Kash Tahen.

