Beth Leavel, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, and More Join Fundraising Concert For Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff

Stars from stage and screen will come together on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 for a concert to raise funds for Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who are both running for the Georgia Senate run-off seats.

Artists Unite is being produced by Steven Skeels and Anthony Galde with post production supervisor Alex Preston. Artists Unite will stream at 8pm EST on YouTube. This is a free concert, but viewers are encouraged to help get out the vote by making a donation to their favorite Democratic voting organization.

The concert will feature appearances by Alicia Albright, Sebastian Arceles, Annaleigh Ashford, Jerad Bortz, Teige Bisnought, Stephanie J. Block, Breedlove, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer DiNoia, Judy Gold, Jin Ha, Megan Hilty, Adam Heller, Marcus Paul James, Emma Kaufman, Beth Leavel, Shari Mittenthal, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Rachelle Rak, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Steven Skeels, Charlie Sutton, Marty Thomas, Ben Vereen, and more.