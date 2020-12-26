Broadway Stars Share What They're Most Thankful For This Holiday Season

For the past few weeks, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge has been asking his guests on Backstage Live what they are thankful for this holiday season. He has spoken to Broadway stars such as James Monroe Iglehart, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, Carmen Cusack, and more!

To spread a little cheer in an otherwise bleak year, read through some of their answers below!

"My husband. Love. And I'm thankful that we're going to see the end of madness of this presidency situation. I'm thankful that we're going to see a change. And I'm thankful that we've had the time to think about what needs to be changed. We've had the time to get angry in a good way. And to share our stories about what kind of changes need to take place and why. We've had the time to really connect in that way. I've had the time to do my own research to understand how I fit into how we make change."

"I am most thankful for my husband, my family, my friends, and this idea of what we've all had to do together. I'm thankful for the community, even as apart as we are, because we've had to really do a pivot. 2020 was the year of the pivot for all of us. So I'm really thankful for that. I'm also thankful for the awakening that has happened. As ugly and as hard as it is, I think it was so overdue. So I'm thankful that that happened, and that we can grow, that there's grace for growth, and we can really, really explore all of that."

"I'm the most thankful for grace, and for a great husband who has taken such good care of me in this time. I'm grateful for my family, and I'm grateful to be able to somehow use what I have to be able to contribute to something bigger than myself."

"For me, it is my family, my health, and my family's health. That's it, for me, for sure."

"I think the same. I'm loving the time that I'm getting to spend with my family. The slightly slower pace of everything has really increased my appreciation for everything."

"Ditto to everybody. I'm so grateful for my family, who has remained healthy. I'm grateful for my husband, we're quarantined here in Connecticut. I'm grateful for this place that we have outside the city, that has been a just a safe and peaceful oasis during this time."

"The things I'm most thankful for...When you're a performer, and you're running all the time and doing everything, you kind of take for granted the people who are closest to you because they're always there. I am most thankful for my beautiful wife, Dawn. I am most thankful for the kids in my life, my niece and my nephew, my cat, my dear friends. Derrick Baskin, Brian Gonzalez, my boys, Tyler, my little sister Annalisa. I have friends and family that I just care about. My boys from Hamilton, Nik Walker, Neil, Jevon, Fergie, Daniel Breaker, Michael Luwoye, Chris Jackson, my Freestyle family. We've all been together virtually, and it's just something to realize that you have real friends. In this business we have a million associates and we have a couple of acquaintances, and we only have a few friends. I appreciate my real friends who have been there when you wake up in the morning and you just don't want to get up in the morning, and they text you and talk to you and say 'it's going to be alright' and you do it to them too. I appreciate those folks."

"I am thankful for my health. I know that sounds a little cliche but especially now, with what we've been going through. There are so many people who have gotten ill. A couple of friends of mine right now in Vegas are not doing well, so we're praying for them. But I'm thankful for that. I'm also thankful for being able to find a new way to reach out and touch people on Zoom or on phones or whatever."

"I'm very thankful for the internet and for the ability to have a creative outlet for myself and for everybody that I enjoy. That sounds kind of superficial, but I am thankful for that this year because without it I'm not sure what I would've done. I'm very thankful for my partner, Doug, who made me get it together and figure it all out, how to do a show every week. I couldn't do it without him, I wouldn't want to do it without him."

Klea Blackhust:

"The thing I am most grateful for overall, for myself, is curiosity. I'm so thankful I have a curious nature because, after the horror of fear of not working again and financially what those implications are, how you get around that, this time has been a gift."

"I finally got to a point where I proposed to my girlfriend of many, many years, and I can not believe how excited...I just want to get it done! The old me would probably be like 'we can probably wait two, three years, there's a pandemic...' I'm like 'come on, come on, let's get married' because something has flipped. We have spent all of this time together in this space and we laugh and love and have the most fun. And fight, and whatever. But that is a real point of gratitude for me."

"I wouldn't have anything if it weren't for the people around me. I grew up thinking I was going to be Donny Osmond, or one of those guys. That was never going to happen. But it turned out that the community of friends that I have that I enjoy so much has given me a career in a funny way. That community and my great friends has changed my life and bettered my life. And look at what I get to do, and look at who I get to work with. Even in a global pandemic, we still get to cavort and sing and make merry, and what's better than that?"

