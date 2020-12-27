VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Celebrates the 110th Birthday of the London Palladium

Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to celebrate the 110th birthday of the London Palladium.

On Twitter, a video was posted featuring Webber and other theatre artists who have performed or put up shows on the historic stage.

"If you stand on that stage at The London Palladium, you get the message that it wants to love you," Webber writes. "Today it's 110 years old, please join me in celebrating the magnificent temple of show business."

Watch the video below!

The London Palladium has been the capital's majestic home of variety for over a century, and to this day it continues to delight and surprise audiences with its rich tapestry of acts. The venue has welcomed a staggering selection of greats from Bob Hope and Louis Armstrong to the Two Ronnies, Bruce Forsyth and Cliff Richard.

This tradition has continued since the theatre joined the LW Theatres family in 2000, hosting recent headliners as diverse as Bob Dylan, Madonna, Coldplay, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Ocean and Dita Von Teese. In addition, there are plans to bring Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat back to the legendary stage in 2021.