Wake Up With BWW 12/21: THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG Transfers Off-Broadway, and More!

1) Photo/Video: James Snyder, Jenny Jules, and More Lead Magical New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome a new Broadway cast currently in rehearsals to begin performances on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, NYC) following the final performance of the current cast on Sunday, March 17, 2019.. (more...)

2) Christy Altomare Gets Engaged Once Upon a December

Anastasia's lost princess has found herself a real life prince. Christy Altomare announced on Instagram today that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Pete Browning. We're wishing congratulations and all the best to the happy couple!. (more...)

3) Jessie Mueller, Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo, and Adam Pascal Join 2019 Concert Series In Fort Lauderdale

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that his internationally acclaimed Broadway @ concert series, hosted and music directed by Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, will return to the Broward Center's Parker Playhouse with four of Broadway's hottest stars in early 2019.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peak of the Christmas Message from Laura Benanti's Melania Trump

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump has returned in a sneak peak of the White House Christmas Message!. (more...)

5) THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Finds a New Home to Wreak Havoc Off-Broadway

The Play That Goes Wrong will find new ill-fated life following the end of its Broadway run. The show will close at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6th, then move to New World Stages Off-Broadway on February 11th.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Talkin' Poppins- Rob Marshall Explains How He Aimed to Make MARY POPPINS RETURNS a Movie for Everyone

Mary Poppins Returns is now in cinemas across the country!

Director Rob Marshall recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to explain why he knew he had to take on the project himself, why Blunt was his only choice for Mary, and so much more!

What we're geeking out over: FROZEN West End Will Play Theatre Royal Drury Lane In 2020

According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, the Broadway stage adaptation of Disney's Frozen has negotiated its transfer to London's West End.

Baz reports that the minds behind the production have booked Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it will begin performances in 2020, following Andrew Lloyd Webber's multi-million dollar renovation of the Covenant Garden is complete.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs 'My Shot' on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Recently, Graham Norton was joined by the cast of Mary Poppins Returns, including Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, on the newest episode of "The Graham Norton Show."

During the episode, Miranda told Norton about the time he missed meeting Beyonce and Jay Z when they came to see Hamilton because he was sick, before giving an impromptu performance of 'My Shot'.

Social Butterfly: Joey McIntyre Returns to Broadway as Dr. Pomatter in WAITRESS

The new doc on the block is @joeymcintyre! Don't miss him as Dr. Pomatter from February 5 - April 7! Tickets available now at https://t.co/HBjp7H4jbm pic.twitter.com/e486WBzitp - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 20, 2018

Joey McIntyre will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter on February 5 and play through April 7, 2019. He was last seen on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked.

As previously announced, Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel will star in the show as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively, from January 7 to February 3, to kick-off the show's third year on Broadway.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Taylor Louderman, who turns 28 today!

Taylor Louderman is currently starring as 'Regina George' in Mean Girls on Broadway. She most recently starred as 'Lauren' in Kinky Boots on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of 'Campbell' in Bring it On: The Musical. Television credits include: Nick Jr.'s "Sunny Day" (Blair), Wendy in NBC's Peter Pan Live, HBO's "High Maintenance." Taylor has also starred in roles off-Broadway at The Vineyard, Papermill Playhouse, and The MUNY.

