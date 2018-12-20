Christy Altomare Gets Engaged Once Upon a December

Dec. 20, 2018  

Anastasia's lost princess has found herself a real life prince. Christy Altomare announced on Instagram today that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Pete Browning. We're wishing congratulations and all the best to the happy couple!

Altomare's Broadway credits include: Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Off-Broadway: Carrie (Sue Snell, MCC). First National Tour: Spring Awakening (Wendla). Regional: Daddy Long Legs (Jerrusha); Camelot (Guenevere, Chicago); Anastasia (Anya, Hartford Stage, Connecticut Critics Circle Award). Television: "The Big C." Cast recording: Carrie. Original music (singer/songwriter): After You, Waiting for You.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Anastasia is now in its second year on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).


