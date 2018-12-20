VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs MY SHOT on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Graham Norton is joined by the cast of Mary Poppins Returns, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer on the newest episode of "The Graham Norton Show."

During the episode, Miranda tells Norton about the time he missed meeting Beyonce and Jay Z when they came to see Hamilton because he was sick before giving an impromptu performance of 'My Shot'.

Watch the segment below!

The episode also features music from Boy George and Culture Club, who perform Life.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILYrediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.

