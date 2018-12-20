Jessie Mueller, Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo, and Adam Pascal Join 2019 Concert Series In Fort Lauderdale

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that his internationally acclaimed Broadway @ concert series, hosted and music directed by Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, will return to the Broward Center's Parker Playhouse with four of Broadway's hottest stars in early 2019.

First, Jessie Mueller, a Tony Award winner for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and Tony-nominee in Sarah Bareilles' Waitress, will kick-off the season on Saturday, January 12 at 8 PM. Next, London's Phantom stars reunite as Sierra Boggess, Broadway's original Ariel in The Little Mermaid and a frequent Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera and its sequel Love Never Dies will join forces with Ramin Karimloo, the Tony & Olivier Award Nominee and star of Broadway's Anastasia, Les Misérables and London's The Phantom of the Opera, on Friday, February 8 at 8 PM. And, ending the season with an exclamation point will be Adam Pascal, star of the original Broadway cast of Rent, and the film version, as well as the Broadway hits Chicago, Memphis, and the revival of Cabaret, on Sunday, March 24 at 7 PM.

The unique format of the series that differentiates it from any other is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. The result is spontaneous evenings of show-stopping songs and hilarity. The Broadway @ Series was first launched at Provincetown's Art House theater in 2011 by Cortale and Rudetsky and now makes its home in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. For tickets and information, visit www.parkerplayhouse.com or call (954) 462-0222.

Jessie Mueller most recently starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel in her Tony-nominated role as Julie Jordan, opposite Joshua Henry. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work if You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars. Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago's prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando's "What the World Needs Now" benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.

Sierra Boggess was last seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock. Other Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You, two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show's 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class opposite Tyne Daly, and The Little Mermaid. London theater credits include Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall and Love Never Dies for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. Other New York Theater credits include The Secret Garden at the Lincoln Center opposite Ben Platt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Ramin Karimloo; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, and Music in the Air for City Center's Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera. Her recordings include School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera, the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, and Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess. Concert appearances include the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall. Sierra has toured all over the world across Australia, Japan, Paris, and London with her concert show, which has been preserved live and released on CD, "Awakening: Live at 54 Below."

Ramin Karimloo has been called "a global actor for a global time" by The New York Times. The Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor and singer has taken the West End and Broadway by storm with stand-out performances in the most iconic roles in musical theatre, as well as nuanced characterizations in new and surprising pieces of theatre. He recently starred on Broadway in the smash-hit new musical Anastasia, originating the role of Gleb Vaganov, a new character written for the stage adaptation and tailored to his talents. On the West End, Ramin rose to fame in starring roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: Les Misérables, where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius; and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul and became the youngest person ever to play The Phantom. Ramin was then hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the lead role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. For his performance, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and awarded with the prestigious Theatregoer's Choice Award and the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Additional awards include: Favorite Leading Man in London's West End in the WhatsOnStage Awards, West End Theatregoers Choice Award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, and the Best Actor in a Musical WhatsOnStage Award in 2011 for his performance as The Phantom in Love Never Dies.

Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. South Florida and Broward Center fans saw Adam most recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten!

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" and the sequel "The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek" (Random House) as well as three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called "Your Kids Our Kids" that presented "Concert For America"; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Tina Fey, Randy Rainbow and Audra MacDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present "Voices for The Voiceless", a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. If you want to hang out with Seth and James and a bunch of Broadway stars performing up a storm, come on one of their cruises! In March 2019 they're sailing to the Caribbean and in July they're sailing to Alaska! More info at SethsBroadwayVacations.com.

Mark Cortale (Producer) recently co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get by Mark Sonnenblick at The York Theatre. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway last September at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway @ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series, featuring creative partner Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, had its eighth season this past summer and guest artists over the years have included Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Megan Mullally, Christine Ebersole and Jessie Mueller. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark produced the feature film Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he co-founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You