VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peak of the Christmas Message from Laura Benanti's Melania Trump

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump has returned in a sneak peak of the WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS Message!

Watch the sneak peak below!

Laura Benanti has returned to Broadway in My Fair Lady! She most recently starred opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

