Wake Up With BWW 12/15: London Theatres Shut Down Again, and More

Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances.

A Hamilton-themed holiday light display in Utah has gotten the attention of Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, inspiring him to make a donation to the family's cause.

3) The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More

The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre's 102-year history, The Muny plans to present the originally-announced seven shows in the upcoming 103rd season, should conditions allow. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices' Joseph Joubert and Michael McElroy, announced today that they have released a very special recording and music video of "Georgia On My Mind" to mark the first day of voting for the January 5th Georgia Senate runoff elections. . (more...)

5) Guest Blog: Forristal & Clarke Chat PUBLIC DOMAIN at Southwark Playhouse Online

Written and performed by Francesca Forristal & Jordan Paul Clarke, Public Domain takes words spoken and typed on the internet in the past year to build a unique portrait of the digital world that is every bit as mesmerising as it is terrifying.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Jason Robert Brown Releases New Album 'Coming From Inside The House' Featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean

The official album will be released for Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown's spring 2020 virtual SubCulture concert featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. "Coming From Inside The House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert)" was recorded for the one-night video streaming event on April 27, 2020, and will be released worldwide on December 18, 2020. The concert was originally presented as a benefit for the SubCulture staff and musicians from the Jason Robert Brown Artist-in-Residence concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we're watching: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL

On the Monday, December 14 edition of "Tamron Hall," Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth and Grammy-nominated country music star Ty Herndon joined Tamron to help kick off "HALLelujah it's the holidays - a week of gifts galore" with a special performance of their heartwarming holiday duet "Orphans of God."

