Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton
VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
Miranda made a generous donation to the Faas family's cause, sending $1,000 on Venmo.
A Hamilton-themed holiday light display in Utah has gotten the attention of Lin-Manuel Miranda himself!
The impressive display was created by Mitch and Shenan Faas, who have been putting together light displays on their home for years, according to WQAD. This year, the pair began taking donations from fans of their work, with the money going to the United Way.
The Hamilton-themed show has been shared far and wide, and even fell into the lap of the musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Miranda made a generous donation to the Faas family's cause, sending $1,000 on Venmo, with the note: "Incredible display. Happy Holidays. Siempre, LMM."
Donate to the cause here and check out the light show in the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti Teams with Randy Rainbow for 'Man with a Plan' Biden/Christmas Parody!
- VIDEO: Watch the Full Performance of 'You Happened' From THE PROM on Netflix
- VIDEO: Patti LaBelle Performs 'America To Me' on ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY
- VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks About Playing the Villain in THE PROM on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN