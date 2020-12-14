The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More

The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre's 102-year history, The Muny plans to present the originally-announced seven shows in the upcoming 103rd season, should conditions allow.

With new dates and a new show order, the 2021 season includes Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5 - 11), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (July 14 - 22), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 25 - 31), The Sound of Music (August 3 - 9), Sweeney Todd (August 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (August 21 - 27) and Chicago (August 30 - September 5).

"The thought of having our Muny family and audience together again next summer makes my heart soar," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "The passion, energy and talent that so many put into a Muny show will be through the non-existent roof next summer. Let's do it."

Over the next several months, The Muny, in conjunction with city and health officials, will continue to evaluate every aspect of its operation in relation to its audience, staff, cast, crew and community. With ongoing consideration for available information and guidance regarding the anticipated global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Muny staff are preparing for a delayed start of the 103rd season in July.

"After an incredible online season in 2020, we are excited to hopefully welcome St. Louis back to summer nights in Forest Park in 2021," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "Our teams have been working diligently on presenting a season that is not only filled with 'only at The Muny moments,' but also safe. Safety, the comfort of our audience and the climate of the public health crisis will be the ultimate deciding factors."

Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally in January with more information regarding their options and next steps.

New subscriptions will go on sale March 22, 2021 and single tickets will be available June 1, 2021.

Muny gift cards for the 103rd season are now available online at muny.org/store.