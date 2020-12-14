VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL

On the Monday, December 14 edition of "Tamron Hall," Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth and Grammy-nominated country music star Ty Herndon joined Tamron to help kick off "HALLelujah it's the holidays - a week of gifts galore" with a special performance of their heartwarming holiday duet "Orphans of God."

During the interview, Ty shared the inspiration for the duet and how his new Christmas album "Regifted" came to be. Kristin discussed hosting Food Network's new competition show "Candy Land" and also held back tears as she recognized the teachers honored on today's show.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.