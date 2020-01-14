Wake Up With BWW 1/14: Cameron Dallas Joins MEAN GIRLS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Cameron Dallas joins the company of Mean Girls tonight! Dallas will play the role for four-weeks as original star Kyle Selig takes a leave of absence from the show starting Tuesday, January 14.

Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill. Waitress cancelled performances this weekend after all three Jennas were ill, and instead presented a collection of songs for audience members who still showed up.

Michael Feinstein will produce a memorial event for Jerry Herman on February 3 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Performers will include Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Klea Blackhurst, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Mayes, Jeremy Jordan and Debbie Gravitte, with a special video tribute from Angela Lansbury.

Classic Stage Company (CSC; Artistic Director, John Doyle) has announced that Ethan Slater will join their John Doyle-directed upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer.

2) Cynthia Erivo, Sam Mendes & More are Nominated for 2020 OSCARS - See the Full List!

This morning, Actor and producer John Cho and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae hosted the two-part live presentation of the Oscars 2020 nominations announcement for all 24 Oscar categories.. (more...)

3) Cynthia Erivo Reacts to Oscar Nominations: "This Is More Than a Dream Come True"

This morning, Cynthia Erivo received to Oscar nominations for her starring role in Harriet. Erivo was nominated in the Best Actress category and in the Best Original Song category with Joshuah Brian Campbell for the song 'Stand Up' from the film.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Dallas is best known for his social media presence on platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Vine, and Instagram, where he has amassed a following of 40 million users. He recently executive produced the Netflix documentary series, Chasing Cameron, in which he also starred. He has appeared in high profile fashion campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and more. The role will mark Dallas' Broadway debut.

First Look: MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Starring Laura Linney

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Check out more photos here!

Get a first look at four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney as she returns to Broadway in My Name Is Lucy Barton, a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

The show comes to Broadway following a sold-out sensation run originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London,

In Memoriam: Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will unite to remember the legend.

According to Variety, Michael Feinstein will produce a memorial event on February 3 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Performers will include Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Klea Blackhurst, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Mayes, Jeremy Jordan and Debbie Gravitte, with a special video tribute from Angela Lansbury.

What we're geeking out over: Ethan Slater Has Joined the Cast of Classic Stage Company's ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company (CSC; Artistic Director, John Doyle) has announced that Ethan Slater will join their John Doyle-directed upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer.



Also featured in the cast are previously announced actors including Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr.; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Twelfth Night at CSC), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale ("American Crime Story," American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Julia Murney, who turns 51 today!

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Reprise!LA, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few-and in concert she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between. Among her TV credits are Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Elementary, Brothers and Sisters, Ed, NYPD Blue, all the Law and Orders, First You Dream and about a gazillion voiceovers. A Syracuse University graduate, her recordings include the original cast albums of The Wild Party and A Class Act, the Grammy nominated Actor's Fund Benefit of Hair and her first solo album I'm Not Waiting, which is available on iTunes & on her website, juliamurney.com.

