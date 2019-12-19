MEAN GIRLS To Welcome Social Media Star Cameron Dallas For Four Week Run

The producers of Broadway's Mean Girls have announced that the production is about to get stupid with love over social media star, Cameron Dallas, who will step into the role of Aaron Samuels for a limited run.

Dallas will play the role for four-weeks as original star Kyle Selig takes a leave of absence from the show starting Tuesday, January 14.

The show's producers said in a statement, "Cameron is a tremendously talented young performer. We're thrilled to welcome him to the cast of Mean Girls and know he will be as captivating on stage as he is on screens all over the world."

Dallas is best known for his social media presence on platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Vine, and Instagram, where he has amassed a following of 40 million users. He recently executive produced the Netflix documentary series, Chasing Cameron, in which he also starred. He has appeared in high profile fashion campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and more. The role will mark Dallas' Broadway debut.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Broadway.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You