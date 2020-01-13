Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will unite to remember the legend.
According to Variety, Michael Feinstein will produce a memorial event on February 3 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Performers will include Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Klea Blackhurst, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Mayes, Jeremy Jordan and Debbie Gravitte, with a special video tribute from Angela Lansbury.
Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.
Herman is the only composer/lyricist to have had 3 original productions open on Broadway at the same time from February to May 1969. He was the first (of two) composers/lyricists to have three musicals run more than 1500 consecutive performances on Broadway. Herman is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard.
Other honors include the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre, named after him by the University of Miami. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1982.
