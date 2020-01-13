See the COMPANY Boyfriends Meet the SIX Wives

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

It's Broadway worlds colliding! Check out the tweet below featuring a photo of members of the casts of both Company and Six!

Company is coming home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates. The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 400,000 times per day, making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.





